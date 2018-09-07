Football: Sheehan High defeats Jonathan Law

Junior running back Terrence Bogan ran for 225 yards and scored three touchdowns on Friday night, as the Sheehan High football team rolled to a 48-14 Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 3 win over Jonathan Law in Milford.
Bogan scored on runs of 74, 13 and 5 yards in the season opener for both teams.
Bogan’s five-yard run on the first offensive play of the game gave the Titans a 6-0 lead.
It came following Aaron Simmons’ 74-yard return of the opening kick-off.
Law drew even when sophomore running back Naheim Washington scored from 10 yards out with 5:25 to play in the second quarter, and Spencer Hannon added the conversion kick.
Sheehan then scored the next 41 points, including a pair of 43-yard touchdown passes from Kyle Simmons to Jake Smith.
Law quarterback Zach Smith scored his team’s second touchdown, on a three-yard run with 5:12 left in the game.
Smith completed 11-of 20 passes for 130 yards.
“Sheehan’s overall difference in size just wore us down as the game went on,” said Law coach Erik Larka. “We just couldn’t keep pace with them.”
Law returns to action on Friday night when it plays at Weston.
The Lawmen were without their leading rusher, Mike Plaskon (over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last year) who suffered a broken hand in a non-football related accident. He will be out for an indefinite period of time.