The Foran High girls volleyball team opened its season with a 3-2 road victory over Trinity Catholic in Stamford on Friday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions won the fifth set, 15-12. They took games two (25-21) and three (25-20).

Trinity Catholic won games one (25-23) and four (25-8)

Foran’s Jillian Montano had four aces and 22 assists.

Sam O’Neill had 11 kills, two aces and five digs.

Britney Lynch had eight digs.