Parking trucks on city streets: Ordinance revision postponed again

A Monroe Street resident told the Milford aldermen this week that commercial trucks parked outside of his home block his views, create a dangerous obstacle for bicyclists and show a disrespect for the community.

He told the aldermen that he favors an ordinance change that would ban commercial trucks from being parked on city streets.

“We live in a beautiful area of Milford,” the resident said. “I was surprised to find that this kind of commercial truck parking is legal in Connecticut.”

The Board of Aldermen was expected to take up the ordinance revision at its meeting Sept. 6, after postponing action from its August meeting.

However, Alderman Frank Smith said the board hadn’t gathered all the information it had hoped to gather and therefore the matter would be pushed back again. Smith said he is hopeful the matter can be decided at the October Board of Aldermen’s meeting.

The issue came up because city officials have been getting complaints from residents about large commercial vehicles parked on city streets and in municipal lots.

Alderman Bryan Anderson said he brought the matter to the city attorney because of the complaints. Anderson said Milford is one of the few municipalities that has not regulated the parking of commercial vehicles overnight on residential streets.

City officials tried to address the problem by amending an ordinance created in 2016 that bans long-term parking of boats, jet skis or campers, as well as semi-truck trailers and recreational vehicles, on city streets.

But amending the ordinance created more questions than answers.

Several aldermen questioned the original ordinance, wondering if it might dissuade people from bringing their jet skies to Milford. Other aldermen thought the revision might inadvertently make it illegal for someone who drives a large pickup truck to park it in front of their house. There was a lengthy debate about how to define “commercial vehicles” to avoid confusion.

The aldermen also talked at length about the fact that the ordinance leaves a large part of the enforcement up to the discretion of the police officer who gets the call.