Milford’s Cal Ripken captured the 12U District 1 championship.

Milford, coached by Mark Toledo, Matt Bull, Jerry Payne and Duane Galligan, outscored its opponents, 31-8, hitting six home runs along the way.

With strong pitching performances from Ethan Domingue, Matt Galligan and a no-hitter from Boots Payne in the district finals, the locals were red hot entering the state tournament and came within one win of advancing to the regionals.