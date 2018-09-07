Literacy Volunteers seeks tutors

Literacy Volunteers is offering volunteer tutor training classes in ESL (English as a Second Language) and Basic Literacy Mondays, Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8 and 15, from 6-8 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2283 Main St.; and Tuesdays, Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, from 6-8 p.m., at at Fannie Beach Community Center, 16 Dixon Street, Milford.

Volunteer tutors will learn techniques to assist Basic Literacy and ESL students with dialogue, listening comprehension, oral fluency, phonics, reading comprehension and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is required. All prospective tutors will be interviewed in advance. For more information, call 203-878-4800 or stop by the Stratford Library Satellite Office on Mondays or Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon or the Milford Library, Wednesdays, from 3-5.

Additionally, if volunteers are interested in working with students preparing for their GED (General Equivalency Diploma) examination, or prefer to help adult students with basic literacy skills, call 203-878-4800 to schedule an orientation meeting.

For more information on Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT’s ESL and other volunteer programs, visit www.lvsct.org or call 203-878-4800.