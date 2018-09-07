September 11 ceremony will be at East Side Fire Station

The City of Milford will remember the events of September 11, 2001 on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 with a ringing of the bells at 8:46 a.m. (the time the first plane struck New York’s World Trade Center), at the East Side Fire Station, 980 New Haven Avenue, Milford.

Fire Chief Douglas Edo will ring the bell.

The Milford community remembers victims Michael Miller and Avnish Patel, both graduates of Live Oaks School, as well as Seth Morris, who was a student at Mathewson School.

Mayor Ben Blake said he invites residents to attend the ceremony and asks everyone to take a moment of pause and remembrance in honor of those who died, and those who participated in rescue efforts on that tragic day.