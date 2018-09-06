Foot chase leads to arrest of alleged iPad thief

Charles Curcio, 35, of 8 East Avenue, Milford, was arrested Sept. 5 after allegedly stealing an Apple iPad from a local business.

Police said that on Sept. 5, they responded to a burglary complaint at 11:30 p.m. at an Old Gate Lane business, and were told that one of the people involved with the business was chasing the thief southbound on foot on Old Gate Lane.

Officers arrived in the area and took custody of Curcio, who is accused of entering the Old Gate Lane business by kicking in a garage door panel and then taking the Apple iPad. While he was still inside of the business, employees entered to do work, which is when Curcio fled on foot out of the building, taking the iPad with him.

Curcio was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing and larceny. He was held in police custody on a $10,000 bond.