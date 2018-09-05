Tag sale fundraiser planned Saturday on Deerfield Avenue

An autism fundraiser tag sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Deerfield Avenue.
The sale will be in the backyard: Look for signs directing you to the home.
There will be household items, baby clothes, quilts and more.
