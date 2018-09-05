Milford Mirror

Tag sale fundraiser planned Saturday on Deerfield Avenue

By Milford Mirror on September 5, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

An autism fundraiser tag sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Deerfield Avenue.

The sale will be in the backyard: Look for signs directing you to the home.

There will be household items, baby clothes, quilts and more.

Previous Post On Stage: Opening and upcoming Next Post Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress