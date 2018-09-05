Jorge Santiago named executive vice president at Milford Bank

The Milford Bank has promoted Jorge Santiago to executive vice president.

Santiago joined the bank in 2005 as vice president and branch administrator. Since then, he has also assumed management of the bank’s marketing, facilities, security, operations, community relations, call center, and non-deposits investments functions.

Santiago e is a graduate of Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. He recently graduated from the ABA Stonier School of Banking held at the University of Pennsylvania and completed the Wharton Leadership Program.

Since joining The Milford Bank, Santiago has been very active in the local communities the bank serves. Over the years, he has held leadership roles with The Boys & Girls Club, the Get In Touch Foundation, the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, Sterling House Community Center, Square One Theatre and Milford Performance Center, just to name a few. He is a member of the Milford Housing Partnership and volunteered with the United Way to help with grant distribution as part of the city’s long term recovery efforts after super storm Sandy.

In his spare time, Santiago finds inspiration spending time with the children in his life: His two children, Angel and Faith, his nephew Gabriel, and his godchildren Alex, Cassie and Gabrielle.

“Jorge is a dynamic leader who has distinguished himself many times over since joining the Bank,” said Susan Shields, President and CEO of The Milford Bank. “His strategic thinking capabilities, strong business acumen and outstanding relationship skills are tremendous assets. He has been instrumental in implementing the technology and structure needed to ensure the bank’s continued success. This promotion is well-deserved and recognizes the key role Jorge has played in the bank’s growth, and I couldn’t be more pleased and supportive of him.“