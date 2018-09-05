Oktoberfest this year will include ‘5K Run then Chug’

Devon Rotary will hold its Milford Oktoberfest Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 at Fowler Field, and this year’s event will include a 5K Run then Chug, on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m.

Registration is $35 and includes entry fee, an official race shirt for the first 200 registrants, a special VIP ticket good for free admission on either day of the festival, soda and water for runners under 18 and, for adult runners, a free post-race beer.

The 3.1-mile run starts at Fowler Field and follows a course that will take runners up to New Haven Avenue and down Gulf Street to Gulf Beach. It will then go back up Gulf Street to Fowler Field.

Registration for the race starts at 9:30 a.m. The race will be followed by an awards ceremony at noon, which is also the time the festival opens for its second day

“We are excited to add this new signature event to our Oktoberfest,” said John Kuehnle, Devon Rotary president. “Fun for participants and audience.”

Top sponsor for the race is Milford Point Brewing. Entry forms and other information are available at https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Milford/OktoberfestRunthenChug .

The Milford Oktoberfest officially gets underway on Friday, the day before the race, with a Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fowler Field, featuring free admission, discounts on beer and a special VIP ticket for all attendees.

Following the happy hour will be the official tapping of the keg, by Milford Mayor Ben Blake at 6 p.m., followed by dancing to the music of The Elwoods and The Blue Collar Band, until 10 p.m. On Saturday, Alpaca Gnomes and The Rumrunners , will provide the music.

Also featured at the festival will be German beer, German food, German music and German dancers.

For more information, go to devonrotary.org or facebook.com/milfordoktoberfest/.