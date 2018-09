On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Urinetown The Musical, Sept. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Tickets: $30-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

THIS WEEKEND

The Ivy League Of Comedy, Sept. 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Carmen Lynch, Joe Larson and Shaun Eli will perform. Tickets: $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

ADVANCE

Dana Carvey, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Praised for his comedic impersonations of political figures: George H.W. Bush, Ross Perot, Jerry Brown, and Bob Dole, Carvey has received a total of six Emmy nominations. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mamma Mia, Sept. 14- Oct. 13, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $30. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Robin Williams Tribute, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Starring master impressionist Roger Kabler as Robin, featuring Marc Price and hosted by comedian Mike Bova. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention organizations. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Sam Morril, Sept. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Selected Shorts, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Michael Ian Black, Jane Kaczmarek and Kate Walsh will perform as part of the Mark Twain Library’s Pudd’nhead Festival. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

All My Sons, Sept. 21 through Oct. 13, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. The play is an exploration of dark truths and cruel ironies, places us on a serene street where the destinies of several families intertwine in the wake of wartime, caught up in the struggle between personal responsibility and duty to their country. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Ed Asner, Sept. 30, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will perform his A Man and His Prostate routine. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Evita, Oct. 4-28, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Evita tells the passionate and unforgettable life story of Eva Perón, who used her beauty and charisma to escape the slums of Argentina to become the country’s First Lady by the age of 27. Adored by her people as a champion of the poor, she was one of the most powerful women in the world — until her vast ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. Tickets: $53-$84. Info: www.actofct.org.

Comedian Paula Poundstone, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $31.50-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Brian Regan, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s “Friends” and celebrates the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.