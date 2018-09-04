Historical Society program: ‘Putting ‘her’ back in ‘heroics’

A free program, “Women in the American Revolution: Putting the ‘Her’ in Heroics,” will be presented by the Milford Historical Society on Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 Broad St.

The program will introduce attendees to names they probably never read in a school history book. Anna Maria Lane, Sally St. Claire and Elizabeth Zane are women who risked their lives, their fortunes and their honor to break the British hold on the original 13 colonies. Their stories as soldiers and spies are seldom told.

Speaker Eric Chandler devotes his time to studying and giving Powerpoint programs on the little-known stories of courage from the American Revolution. The Norwalk resident, who retired after 30 years in insurance, has participated in reenactments as an infantry soldier, whale boat raider and a dragoon.

The Milford Historical Society program begins with coffee and dessert. There is no admission fee, but free-will donations will be accepted.

For more information go to milfordhistoricalsociety.org, Facebook or call 203-521-8936.