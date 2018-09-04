Milford Mirror

Kicked out of Stonebridge, man returns and is arrested

By Milford Mirror on September 4, 2018

A Middletown man was arrested Sept. 1 for allegedly entering Stonebridge Restaurant after being told to stay out.

Police said that on Sept. 1 at 2:05 a.m., officers working a private duty detail at Stonebridge Restaurant took custody of Christopher Dulphe, 28, of Rising Trail Drive, Middletown. Dulphe is accused of entering the restaurant after being kicked out earlier in the evening and told he was not allowed back on the property, police said.

Dulphe was charged with trespassing and interfering with arrest. He was released from police custody on his promise to appear in court Sept. 25.

