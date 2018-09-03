Foot chase leads to arrest of men accused of breaking into cars

UPDATE: Police arrested two men early Monday morning after allegedly catching them in the act of breaking into cars on East Broadway in Milford.

Rasheed Jackson, 19, of 1100 Ogden Street Extension, Bridgeport, and Jacquez Smith, 19, of 158 Harrison Ave., Milford, were both arrested after leading police on a foot chase.

Milford police responded to the area of Mariners Walk near East Broadway at about 3 a.m. Monday on the report of individuals going through vehicles. When police arrived they saw two men going through vehicles in the parking lot. Officers tried to apprehend the men, but both ran away from the officers, towards a nearby wooded area, according to a police report.

Police chased and took Jackson into custody. A perimeter was set up and a Connecticut State Police dog unit was called in to help locate Smith, who was also taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Jackson was charged with five counts of burglary, attempted larceny and interfering with arrest. He was held in police custody on a $25,000 bond.

Smith was also charged with five counts of burglary, attempted larceny and interfering with arrest. His bond was set at $40,000 and he was also held in police custody.