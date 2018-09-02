Independent Party endorses Maroney for 14th District

James Maroney, candidate for the State Senate 14th District, received the endorsement of the Milford Independent Party by a 25 to 10 vote this past Wednesday, according to Maroney’s campaign.

After the endorsement was announced, Maroney said, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Milford Independent Party. I believe they recognized that I could be a new independent voice for our district and they understand that I want to serve the entire district, not just certain factions. We can best solve our problems and move our community forward if we work together.”

Milford Democratic Town Committee Chairman Rich Smith was equally supportive, saying, “James’ nomination by the Independent Party demonstrates his wide support, across the political spectrum, across generations and demographics. His honest and common sense approach to addressing the issues facing our state is refreshing.”

Maroney is running for the 14th State Senate District against Republican State Rep. Pam Staneski.