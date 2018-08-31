Independents back Ferraro

State Rep. Charles Ferraro, R-117, announced that he received the endorsement of the Independent Party of Connecticut.

“I want to thank all the Independent Party members that came out to support me on Wednesday,” said Ferraro. “I have always been committed to working across the aisle and listening to residents’ concerns no matter their party affiliation.”

“In my two terms in Hartford, I have passed bipartisan legislation that has helped working families, seniors, veterans, and those suffering from addiction,” Ferraro said. “We need leaders who are going to stay focused on the issues impacting Connecticut and provide real solutions on how to fix our state. I believe my track record in Hartford proves that I am a candidate that is 100% committed to fixing our state and doing so with an independent mindset and not a partisan one.”

Ferraro is being challenged by Democrat Cindy Wolfe Boynton.