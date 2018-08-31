Downtown wine tasting is September 8

The Downtown Milford Business Association (DMBA) will host its 10th annual Wine Trail, featuring wine, food and a walk through downtown, all benefiting The United Way.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m., the Wine Trail will kick off a series of fall events downtown. Local businesses and boutiques will open their doors and serve samples of wine and food from area restaurants.

“We love kicking off the fall season with this signature event,” said Tracy Bonosconi, DMBA President. “The Wine Trail is a perfect way to celebrate the start of the new season. This is an event that everyone loves, and it truly showcases our beautiful downtown community. It brings friends together, gives businesses exposure, all while helping local Milford families in need. It’s a win-win-win.”

Downtown Milford has enjoyed a resurgence of new shops, salons, and restaurants along with established local favorites, DMBA officials said.

“Located on the harbor, the historic downtown is a destination long known by locals and surrounding communities for its New England charm and easy access to area beaches,” states an announcement about the wine tasting event. “The Wine Trail offers a peek into this thriving community, all while supporting the increasing need of Milford families through The United Way.”

This event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and takes place in the downtown Milford business district. After purchasing tickets in advance, attendees begin the trail at the DMBA booth located in the parking lot at 58 River St.

Participants will receive a keepsake wine glass and a map of wine trail stops, including Fresh Salon, Galina’s, Hawkwood Games, The Lovet Shop, Makeup Makeup, Milford Arts Council, Milford Bank, Scratch Baking, Sophie Claire’s, SV Decker, Vincent’s Jewelers, and Whispers.

For tickets, $45, go to: www.downtownmilfordct.com/wine-trail.