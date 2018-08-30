Milford Mirror

Kim Rose announces endorsement by Independent Party

By Milford Mirror on August 30, 2018 in Lead News, Politics & Elections ·

Kim Rose

The Milford Independent Party held its convention to nominate candidates and backed incumbent State Rep. Kim Rose, a Democrat, to run for the 118th District.

“I am grateful and humbled by their vote and endorsement last night,” Rose said in a press release. “I have always maintained that I represent all people regardless of their party affiliation. In my freshman year, I broke with my party and voted against one of Gov. Malloy’s largest tax increasing budgets. This past session I supported the Republican budget that the governor vetoed and led us to a bi-partisan solution.

“After hearing the concerns of my constituents I also encouraged our leadership not to vote to spend $10 million on a toll study,” Rose continued. “After the governor bonded for it, I sent a letter to leadership to ask for a veto override. I believe that the only solution for us is to work together; we all have good ideas and I’m not concerned with whose ideas they are.

“I thank the Independent voters in Milford for recognizing my commitment to everyone that I represent.”

Rose will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot on the Democratic line and the Independent line.

Connie Jagodzinski, Republican, is challenging Rose for the seat.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Blues, Views and BBQ to bring tunes to Westport Next Post Movie Menu: Pretty Woman, The Godfather, Pillow Talk and more
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress