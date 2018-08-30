Kim Rose announces endorsement by Independent Party

The Milford Independent Party held its convention to nominate candidates and backed incumbent State Rep. Kim Rose, a Democrat, to run for the 118th District.

“I am grateful and humbled by their vote and endorsement last night,” Rose said in a press release. “I have always maintained that I represent all people regardless of their party affiliation. In my freshman year, I broke with my party and voted against one of Gov. Malloy’s largest tax increasing budgets. This past session I supported the Republican budget that the governor vetoed and led us to a bi-partisan solution.

“After hearing the concerns of my constituents I also encouraged our leadership not to vote to spend $10 million on a toll study,” Rose continued. “After the governor bonded for it, I sent a letter to leadership to ask for a veto override. I believe that the only solution for us is to work together; we all have good ideas and I’m not concerned with whose ideas they are.

“I thank the Independent voters in Milford for recognizing my commitment to everyone that I represent.”

Rose will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot on the Democratic line and the Independent line.

Connie Jagodzinski, Republican, is challenging Rose for the seat.