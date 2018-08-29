Woman charged with stealing from cars

A Milford woman, Jacqueline Novak, 20, was arrested after allegedly being caught ransacking vehicles.

Police said that on Aug. 29, at about 5:20 a.m., they responded to Hayes Drive near Bridgeport Avenue on the report of people going through vehicles. Investigation led to the arrest of Novak, who lives at 6 Vernon Court, and a juvenile who are accused of going through unlocked vehicles in search of money.

Novak was charged with burglary 3rd, conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd, larceny 6th, conspiracy to commit larceny 6th, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $1,000, and she was held in custody for a court appearance later in the day.