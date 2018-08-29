Bysiewicz and local Democrats tour Milford small businesses

Susan Bysiewicz, the Democratic-endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor, will tour several Milford-based small businesses Wednesday afternoon.

“Small businesses employ nearly half of Connecticut’s workers,” said Bysiewicz. “And, when small businesses succeed, it’s not just our economy that gets stronger; it’s our families and our communities. That’s a win-win, and as lieutenant governor, I’m committed to helping small businesses grow and thrive statewide.”

Bysiewicz will be joined by several other Democratic-endorsed candidates, including: James Maroney, candidate for the 14th state senate district, State Rep. Kim Rose of the 118th District, and Cindy Wolfe Boynton, candidate for the 117th state representative district.

The group will visit Balding Precision at 61 Woodmont Rd., Inpopnito, Popcorn in Disguise, in downtown Milford, and Milford Point Brewing Company at 230 Woodmont Rd.