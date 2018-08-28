Obituary: Jerold (Jerry) Wanosky, 76

Jerold (Jerry) Wanosky passed on August 27, 2018. He was 76-years-old.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Robin of Woburn, MA; son, Eric (Courtney) and granddaughter, Sofia, all of New Providence, NJ. Jerry is predeceased by his parents, brother (Chuck), and first wife (Patricia).

Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Stamford High School. He earned a B.S. degree in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut. He earned a Master’s Degree in Science Education and Biology from Fairfield and Southern Connecticut Universities. He also received a certificate of advanced study in Administration from Southern Connecticut University.

Jerry was a retired teacher and school administrator. He was a science teacher at Rippowam High School in Stamford. He then served as the science department head and assistant principal at Westhill High School. In 1998, he was appointed Principal of Turn of River Middle School. He later became principal of West Shore Middle School and Jonathan Law High School in Milford, CT. Upon his retirement, he was appointed director of the student teacher program at Quinnipiac University. Jerry also served in the Connecticut National Guard from 1964-1970.

Jerry served on several Milford boards and commissions. They include the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Board of Education as Chairperson, Board of Aldermen, and the Police Commission.

At Jerry’s request, no services will be held. The family is being compassionately cared for by the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.