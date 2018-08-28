14th District candidates will debate in September

Candidates for Connecticut’s 14th State Senate District are scheduled to participate in a public debate on Monday, Sept.17, at the First United Church of Christ (Congregational), 34 West Main St., in Milford.

James Maroney (D) and Pamela Staneski (R), will present their platforms and answer questions from audience members.

The 14th District includes Milford, Orange and parts of Woodbridge and West Haven.

The event is open to the public at no charge and sponsored by The Plymouth Men’s Club. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m. Arthur Stowe of the men’s club will serve as moderator.

The format for the debate will allow each candidate time for opening comments, to respond to each other’s statements, and then make closing statements.

Boy Scouts from Troop 1 Milford will assist at the event, and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Over the last 40-plus years, the Plymouth Men’s Club, associated with the church, has sponsored political debates for select local and state races.