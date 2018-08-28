MAC will hold photo scavenger hunt

The second annual Great MAC Photo/Video Scavenger Hunt will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. with six prizes for the teams that complete a series of photo and video tasks around Milford.

Each team will receive a list of creative photos to take around town, striving to complete as many tasks as possible for a chance to win prizes such as a Long Island Sound sailing adventure or a firepit package complete with the ingredients for s’mores.

In order to be counted, each photo must show the requested photo or video task with all team members in the photo. They will be posted on social media all day and into the week. They will also be sent to primary sponsor, Atomic Kid Studios, who will compile them in a presentation to be shown at the after-party at the Firehouse Gallery.

Tickets to the event include the after-party at 6 p.m. at the MAC’s freshly upgraded Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue in Walnut Beach.

The party will feature music by WEBE108 and brews by Milford Point Brewing, entertainment, free barbecue and libations.

MAC Executive Director Paige Miglio said she is excited about this new fundraiser.

“Our Board of Directors believes that the idea of a communal event is a wonderful way to bring many different people of all ages together,” Miglio said. “MAC has a desire to connect the community through the arts, and we are excited that the Scavenger Hunt will introduce this concept. We are also thrilled to be able to show off our new building renovations, share our new season, and our new re-brand as ‘The MAC’. We believe that the entire Milford community will enjoy our fabulous upcoming season of concerts, theatre and exhibits. This Scavenger Hunt gives us a chance to introduce the community to all of it.”

Lorie Lewis, marketing director, added, “We have so much to celebrate in September — a new season, a new look, a brand new website.”

Space is limited. Tickets are $35 per per person, free for under 3, and $12 for under age 10.

All proceeds support The MAC.

For tickets and registration, go to milfordarts.org.