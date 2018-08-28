Milford Elks to hold open house

The Milford Elks Lodge #1589 will hold an open house on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the lodge’s facility at 124 New Haven Ave. in Milford.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) was founded in New York City in 1867. Originally a social club, it has evolved over the last 150 years into one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in America. The Milford Elks Lodge #1589 was chartered on July 9, 1931 and has served the City of Milford for the past 87 years.

The open house will feature several information tables about the organization and the programs and activities in which the Milford Elks participate, including Elks Hoop Shoot & Elks Soccer Shoot, Veterans’ Support & Civic Involvement, Drug Awareness Program, Elks’ State Project – CT Children’s Medical Center, and more.

The lodge will also be accepting applications from those who have an interest in joining the BPOE. Hors d’oeurves and refreshments will be served free of charge. There will be live music as well.

At the end of the open house, a proclamation in honor of the BPOE’s 150th anniversary, and in honor of the Milford Elks’ 87 years of community service to the City of Milford, will be read by a representative from City Hall.

Also, a brief talk will be given by Milford Elks Scholarship winner Danielle Richetelli, who is currently attending Quinnipiac University and is studying for her accelerated bachelor of science in nursing. She is expected to graduate in August 2019, and already has obtained a bachelor of science in psychology, also from Quinnipiac.

Visit www.milfordelks.com or contact Al Pinto at [email protected] for further information.