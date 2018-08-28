Eastbound presents ‘Prelude to a Kiss’

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, will present the opening show of its 25th season, Prelude to A Kiss by Craig Lucas, directed by Ann Baker.

Craig Lucas is an award winning playwright, screenwriter, director and actor, known best for his pieces about love and relationships. His accolades include three Tony Award nominations for An American in Paris, Light in the Piazza, and Prelude to a Kiss, as well as a Pulitzer Prize nomination for Prelude to a Kiss.

This is a romantic comedy about Peter and Rita. It’s their wedding day and their love and joy are evident to everyone. But Rita’s sweet gesture of giving a kiss to an elderly stranger turns their world upside down when her soul is exchanged with his. Peter is at first confused by Rita’s dramatic personality change, but once he realizes what has happened he searches frantically for the old man and to find a way to restore his wife to her original body. Yet even as he struggles with this overwhelming and increasingly alarming situation, he comes to realize that his love for Rita truly transcends any physical form.

As director Ann Baker explains, “I have always been a sucker for a good romantic comedy, and this is a sweet show with an interesting twist. It’s a great lesson about learning to love someone no matter their physical appearance or the unexpected changes life brings.”

Prelude to a Kiss features Matthew Bennet of Wallingford, Fran Cappelli of Milford, TJ Chila of Orange, Charlie Criscuolo of East Haven, Jessica Grabarz of Milford, Katie DePonte of Orange, Pat Kelly of Ridgefield, CJ Nolan of Milford, John Warakomski of West Haven, and Richard Warren of Milford.

Performances will run on weekends at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Sept. 21 through Oct. 7, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. There will be cabaret seating and patrons may bring their own food and beverages. Concessions will also be available in the Speakeasy Lounge.

Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. with theater row seating.

For tickets, go to milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647 Tuesday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.