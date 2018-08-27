Milford Mirror

Early dismissal for Milford schools Tuesday due to high temps

August 27, 2018

Due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 28, all Milford Public and Parochial schools will have an early dismissal with no afternoon preschool classes scheduled. Tuesday’s forecast calls for high temperatures and humidity.

If you have a child in an after-school program, the childcare program will be closed, according to the Board of Education website.  All after-school activities/programs, including adult education are canceled.  Early dismissal is two hours prior to the regular end time.

