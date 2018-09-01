Senior Center calendar: Sept. 3 to 9

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY September 3, 2018

The Milford Senior Center is Closed today in observance of Labor Day

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group September 10

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Line Dance

6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, September 4, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Intro to Chess

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Intro to Chess

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club – September 25, Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons by Lorna Landvik 2004

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, September 5, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. Note Ables will resume in the Fall.

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner- Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, September 6, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, September 7, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only/Beginners welcome- However on Friday, September 21st, Pickle Ball will begin a 3:00 p.m.

SUNDAY September 9, 2018

12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m., cards, bingo, billiards, and special program events

Sandwiches ae available $1.25 each

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU September 3 to September 7

Monday, Closed for Labor Day, Tuesday, grilled hot dogs, potato salad, sliced tomatoes; Wednesday, stuffed peppers, rossed salad, garlic knot; Thursday, chicken with lemon sauce, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli; Friday, Kielbasa with Sauerkraut potatoes, carrots

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS (The big buses) Open to members and non- members.1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall!

9/10 Mohegan Sun$27.00

9/17-19 [email protected] & Sound Lancaster…New hotel, new stops, new restaurants! Come by for a flyer!!!

10/4 Attan’s GoldCoast and More $116.00 Viewing mansions, museums, grand apartments, private clubs and more. St. Patrick’s Cathedral and High Tea at Kings Carriage House.

10/11 Hudson Valley Tour $110.00 Breathtaking view of the Hudson River, lunch on the waterfront and cruising on an authentic Mississippi Paddlewheeler, foliage.

October 29th Oktoberfest at Krucker’s Picnic Grove, New York $99.00 German food, music and dancing. $99.00

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, too much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00 due immediately!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

9/11 ON BROADWAY at Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

9/22 ONCE at Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

10/9 LOCKWOOD- MATHEWS MANSON $52.00 lunch included

10/16 COMEDY AND DANCING at Aua Turf $65.00 lunch included

10/18 FOLIAGE RIDE on the Exxex Steam Train and Riveerboat Padlewheeler $45.00 box lunch on the boat as we sail down the Ct. River.

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

