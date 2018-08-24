Antique Fire Show & Muster is September 8 at Eisenhower

Engine 260 will host the 47th Engine 260 Fire Apparatus Show & Muster Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eisenhower Park located off Route 121 (North Street).

Activities include a motorcade of fire apparatus that will travel from Jonathan Law High School to Meadowside Road, through Milford Center and onto North Street, ending at Eisenhower Park. The motorcade will begin at 9 a.m.

Adults and children can become a “Firefighter for the Day” – put on a fire helmet, handle a real fire hose, and knock down flames on top of a simulated burning house. An interactive fire prevention trailer will be on site and firefighters will teach children how to get out of a burning home. They will also teach the “Stop, Drop & Roll” program. Other activities include fire safety and first aid exhibitions and demonstrations.

Fire apparatus and firefighter teams will compete against each other, showing off their skills and battling for the first-place trophy in eight different competitions.

Admission is free. Proceeds from the show and muster benefit the Milford Recreation Department’s program for children with special needs, Camp Happiness.

For further information go to engine260.org or contact the muster committee at 203-874-2605.