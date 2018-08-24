Milford Mirror

Rec softball: Milford Heat takes Industrial playoff crown

By Milford Mirror on August 24, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Team members (front row) are: Brian Rainey, Brandon Edo, Thatcher Piscitelli, Gil Hoyt and Art Calabrese; (second row) Phil Ciolino, Gavin O’Brien, Mike Wydra, Matt Degnan, Doug Edo, Ryan Antonino, T.J. Mangan and Paul Piscitelli; (third row) Frank Murphy, Joe Urban, Rob Lynch and Tucker Schumitz.

The City of Milford Heat defeated Total Mortgage, 15-11, on Aug. 23 to capture the championship in the Edward Joseph Degnan III Memorial Men’s Industrial Post Season Playoffs.

Degnan’s son, Matt, presented the trophy to the winners.

