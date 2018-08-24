Rec softball: Milford Heat takes Industrial playoff crown

The City of Milford Heat defeated Total Mortgage, 15-11, on Aug. 23 to capture the championship in the Edward Joseph Degnan III Memorial Men’s Industrial Post Season Playoffs.
Degnan’s son, Matt, presented the trophy to the winners.
The City of Milford Heat defeated Total Mortgage, 15-11, on Aug. 23 to capture the championship in the Edward Joseph Degnan III Memorial Men’s Industrial Post Season Playoffs.
Degnan’s son, Matt, presented the trophy to the winners.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484