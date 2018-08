A West Haven man was arrested Aug. 23 on a warrant for allegedly urinating in public downtown.

Police said that James Collins, 29, of Church Street, West Haven, is accused of urinating in public while he was at the bus stop on Broad Street on Sunday, Aug. 19, in view of numerous people, including children.

Collins is charged with breach of peace in the second degree. His bond was set at $1,500 and he was scheduled to appear in court today, Aug. 23.