Milford’s Kmart will close in November

Kmart in Milford will be among the 46 Kmart and Sears stores across the country that will be closing soon.

The Milford Kmart is located at 589 Bridgeport Ave, and according to a company press release, it will be closing in November.

Milford’s Sears store, which is located at the Connecticut Post Mall, is not scheduled to close.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline Sears Holdings’ operations, strengthen our capital position and focus on our best stores, this week the company informed associates at 46 unprofitable stores that we will be closing these stores in November 2018,” a Sears Holdings statement reads.

“We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed,” the company statement reads. “We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Aug. 30 at the closing stores.