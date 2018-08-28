Binge and Repeat: Insatiable is insufferable

I’m not a big believer in hate-watching something. Typically, if I really detest a show, I’ll give it a few episodes and just give it a negative ranking so it doesn’t pop up in my recommended viewing lists later on. I normally won’t waste my time to review something terrible.

I couldn’t do that with this week’s show. I have been hearing all sorts of buzz about Insatiable since the trailer dropped a few months ago. The premise of the show is that a teenager has to get her mouth wired shut and loses a significant amount of weight. After losing the weight her peers find her attractive, but this teen decides to participate in beauty pageants to get revenge on those who have wronged her.

Just gleaning that from the trailer made me disinterested because it tells viewers that they can only be seen as attractive if their body meets certain criteria, sending out more terrible messages about beauty to the world. The targeted audience for this series, of course, are teenagers, you know, the demographic already most plagued with body issues.

The rampantly toxic fatphobia from the trailer alone incited several online petitions to have the show canceled before it aired. Alas, it was aired.

After watching the show (which was an excruciating experience) I realized that Insatiable is even more insufferable than I had previously realized. Patty loses weight after getting her mouth wired shut; the injury was the result of a fistfight she had with a homeless man, in which she threw the first punch. It doesn’t get any better from there. After teaming up with her lawyer/pageant coach Bob, Patty tries to get revenge on her former bullies by becoming a beauty queen. Along the way she intentionally destroys a marriage, attempts to kidnap someone and commits murder. Despite all of this drama, the show is a dud. Bob and Patty both have monotonous voice-overs in every episode, highlighting how painfully needy they both are, and the acting is frankly, painful.

There’s absolutely nothing about this series between the terrible writing, the constant fatphobic body shaming, the over-the-top acting or the multiple suicide attempts that make it worth watching.

Frankly, I can’t even begin to understand how this series was given a greenlight and that it was released without any of sort of information regarding suicide or eating disorder helplines, that Netflix typically employs with programs dealing with these issues (i.e., 13 Reasons Why and To the Bone).

Now the creators of Insatiable claim that it’s a satire, but it really misses the mark.

Don’t waste your time on the 12 40-minute episodes of Netflix’s Insatiable. Watch anything else. Reading the dictionary would be more amusing than watching this show. For more reviews, check out Binge and Repeat online at arts.hersamacorn.com.