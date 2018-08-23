Danielle Wens excels after walking on at St. John’s

Danica Wens out of Jonathan Law was named to the Big East All-Academic team for the fourth consecutive season as a member of the St. John’s University women’s track team.

Wens placed seventh in the javelin throw (116.1 feet) at the Big East Championship this past season.

“Danica did two years of indoor as a shot putter and senior year she threw the javelin outdoor for us,” Law coach Linwood Schulte said. “She walked on at St. John’s and helped the team all four years.

“At Law, s achieved a shot put personal best of 30.5 and a javelin personal best of 98 and earned the Coach’s Award for the 2014 indoor season. Danica qualified for states in the indoor and outdoor shot put, as well as the javelin throw. She competed on the swim team for three seasons.”

As a junior at St. John’s, Wens finished 17th and had a personal-best 13th in the pentathlon (two different running distances, the long jump, and the discus and javelin throws) at the Metropolitan and Big East Indoor Championships. She placed seventh in the javelin with a throw of 118.1 at the Big East Outdoor Championships held at Villanova University.

In her sophomore season, Wens threw a personal-best mark of 10.54 meters in the shot put at the indoor Princeton Meet to finish fourth. Her total of 2,119 in the pentathlon at the indoor Metropolitan Championships was good for an eighth-place finish.

Wens was fourth in the heptathlon (100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin, and 800-meter run) at the Big East Outdoor Championships with a personal-best mark of 3,044. She placed fifth in the javelin at the outdoor Metropolitan Championships (34.28 meters) and just missed the podium at the Big East Championships with a throw of 33.50 meters.

In her first event at St. John’s as a freshman, Wens threw a season-best 10.25 meters to finish 10th overall at the STJ Bill Ward Meet in the shot put. She placed third at the NYC Metropolitan Championships with a mark of 9.84 meters and finished sixth at the Princeton Women’s Quad Meet with a mark of 10.19 meters.

At the Big East Indoor Championships, she set personal-best marks in the 800-meters, the 55-meter hurdles, the 60-meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump.

In outdoor track, Wens won a gold medal in the javelin throw at the USMMA 7-Way Meet with a personal-best mark of 31.80 meters. She earned a silver medal at the Coach Omeltchenko Invitational and placed ninth at the Big East Championships with a mark of 28.18 meters.