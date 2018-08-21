Team Subway raises money for Beth-El Center

More than 40 volunteers from Milford-based Subway® raised more than $3,000 for the Beth-El Center on New Haven Avenue at the recent 44th annual Milford Oyster Festival on August 18. Team Subway sold bottled water and cooling towels to help raise money toward the Beth-El Center’s mission to alleviate homelessness and hunger in the Milford area.

The Beth-El Center helps care for and meet the needs of the homeless and hungry through shelter, support services, advocacy and partnership with the public, private and faith-based organizations.

“At the core of the Subway brand is giving back to the thousands of local communities that Subway restaurants operate in,” said Michele DiNello, senior director of Communications & Events. “Our team is especially proud to call Milford home, where there are so many events and activities that help our neighbors in need.”

Subway, which is celebrating it’s 53rd anniversary this week, was founded in 1965 in Bridgeport by then-17-year-old Fred DeLuca with a $1,000 loan by family friend Dr. Peter Buck.

Locally, Subway supports the United Way of Milford, Boys & Girls Club of Milford, Bridges Healthcare Folks on Spokes and the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce Inc.