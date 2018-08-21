Milford artist displays at Alfa Pizza and other spots

Local artist Rick Senft is showing his art at several local businesses and the Milford Public Library now and in coming months.

Senft, an award-winning local artist, has some colorful work on display at Alfa Pizza Restaurant on Naugatuck Avenue, in Walnut Beach for the remainder of this month.

Senft works in oils, acrylics and watercolors and does many different styles and subjects — from seascapes to landscapes to still lifes to portraits.

“Mike Alfa has been kind enough to allow local artists to display their work on the main wall of the dining room, the display area being named Pop’s Gallery, in honor of his dad who loved art,” Senft said.

Elizabeth Wright, another local artist, has been instrumental in getting the display area organized and has exhibited her art there, as have several others.

Senft has three other upcoming shows this year, September at the Gilded Lily, October at the Milford Public Library and November at Café Atlantique, all in Milford.

The Gilded Lily show, “Up and Down the Coast,” will run Sept. 1 to Oct. 2, with an opening reception and chance to meet Senft Saturday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. The shop is located at 101 River Street.

Senft’s work hangs in numerous collections throughout New England and down the coast to Florida.