Boynton announces 117th endorsements

Cindy Wolfe Boynton, candidate for state representative in the 117th District, announced that she has received the endorsement from the Connecticut AFL-CIO, SEIU, Connecticut UAW and the Connecticut Working Families Party. The 117th district covers parts of Milford, Orange, and West Haven.

“The Connecticut AFL-CIO is proud to endorse Cindy Wolfe Boynton for state representative because of her unwavering support of working people across the state,” said Lori J. Pelletier, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO. “Cindy stands for what’s important to working families – raising wages, a paid family and medical leave program, equal pay for equal work, and a school system that prepares students for the current job market. In particular, Cindy recognizes the importance of strengthening our vo-tech schools and community colleges so students are prepared for the growing number of advanced manufacturing jobs right here in Connecticut. For these reasons, our members unanimously endorsed Cindy and we believe she will be a strong voice at the Capitol for all workers in the state.”

Lindsay Farrell, State Director of the Connecticut Working Families Party, also praised Boynton’s ability to champion issues that matter to families.

“The CT Working Families Party is happy to endorse Cindy Wolfe Boynton for state representative,” Farrell said. “From caring for her aging parents to raising children of her own, Cindy understands first-hand the challenges that Connecticut’s working families face today. Voters can count on her to work tirelessly to build opportunities for Connecticut’s residents to succeed – by fighting for forward-thinking ideas like debt-free college, quality job training programs, paid family leave, and public infrastructure investment.”