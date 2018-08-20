Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Milford Mirror

Precious Blood Parish’s Parkinson’s Support Group will begin their meetings with a meet and greet on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s Disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church located at 72 Gulf St.  To learn more and register call Terry at (203) 874-5070. www.preciousbloodparishmilford.org.

