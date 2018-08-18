Obituary: Ralph Edward (Ed) Leuchtner Jr.

Ed Leuchtner, 84, passed away peacefully in Milford, CT on August 14, 2018. He was born April 15, 1934 in Pottsville, PA, and grew up there. He was the son of the late Ralph and Helen (Koenig) Leuchtner. His father Ralph worked at the Pottsville Republican newspaper for 52 years. His mother Helen also worked as a writer for the Republican for many years.

Ed graduated from Penn State University in 1956 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and was a member of the Acacia Fraternity. In 1958, Ed was drafted into the US Army and served briefly at Ft. Leonard Wood. He then began a 35 year professional career as a civil engineer and salesman in the auto and aerospace industries.

Ed and his family moved nine times across the United States while his children were growing up as his career developed and new job opportunities arose. Most of his career was spent with Lord Corporation in Technical Sales.

A resident of Milford since 1982, Ed has developed many friendships and interests locally. He was a long-time member of the Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church where he especially loved chatting with friends after services and participating in many charitable events.

A devoted animal lover, Ed spent many hours saving feral cats near his home with the help of the Nutmeg Spay/Neuter Clinic and was an advocate and board member of the Stratford Cat Project. He loved lighthouses and traveled over most of the United States visiting and photographing almost 100 of them.

Edward Leuchtner Jr. is survived by his three sons: Robert Leuchtner (Boston, MA), Thomas Leuchtner (Oakton, VA) and Edward (Ned) Leuchtner, III (Kenilworth, IL), three grandsons (Jack, Grant, and Thomas, Jr), two granddaughters (Sarah and Sophie), and a nephew (James Conrad) and a niece (Leslie).

A memorial service will be held at the Mary Taylor Church, 176 South Broad St, Milford, CT at 11 a.m. August 25, 2018.

Memorial donations may be made to the Stratford Cat Project (www.stratfordcatproject.org) in Stratford, CT and the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville, PA.