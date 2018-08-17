P&Z approves two beach houses

Two beach houses were quickly and unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) at its Aug. 7 meeting. The board granted special permit and coastal area management site plans for both houses.

A single-family house is being constructed at 17 Gardner Ave., a 0.09-acre property in the R-5 zone, located at the end of East Broadway near Silver Sands State Park. Property owner Paul Friia is replacing a storm-damaged house that has already been torn down. The property is located in an AE-11 flood zone.

City Planner David B. Sulkis said the project received a rear yard variance on June 6.

The board also approved a new single-family five-bedroom 4,647 square foot beachside house with an elevator at 16 Seaview Ave. for property owners Mark and Theresa Valentine. The 0.18-acre property in the R-10 zone has a 3,000 square foot home built in 1915. It is located in the AE and VE-14 flood zone.

Architect John Wicko said the Valentines plan to demolish the existing house. Wicko said the first floor of the house would be at 14.7 feet, which he said is much higher than the required 11 feet. The deck is designed to be detached from the house, so it would not affect the house if damaged in a flood.

Wicko said Valentine is requesting a waiver of the city’s sidewalk requirement, since there are no sidewalks on that side of Seaview Avenue. Valentine would make a donation to the city’s sidewalk fund, which Wicko said the city engineer supported. The board made this donation a condition of approval.

Sulkis said the city engineer recommended the garage floor be 16 inches above the roadway center-line grade.