Milford musician kicks off main stage performances Saturday

Mark C. Daniel is going to perform his songs this year as the opening act for Eddie Money at the Oyster Fest on Saturday.

Daniel is a lifelong Milford resident (minus a few years while he was away at college) who says he is excited to share his art with the crowd.

“It’s not about me, it’s about my music,” Daniel said. “I live and breathe music.”

He said his music is like a “new classic rock.” He combines classic rock with music from the ’90s and “some ’60s; that’s an incredible era, too.” After making that mix, he still tries to make it “relevant today.”

“You try to do it … and make it sound great,” said Daniel. “I’m never going to be my heroes … and that has never really been a battle in my own mind.”

Some of his influences are guitarist Steve Vai, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Led Zeppelin and The Police.

Daniel fell in love with performing in fourth grade when he went to see rocker David Lee Roth. There he saw famed guitarist Vai on stage. Soon after, he picked up the guitar and eventually added singing.

“I wanted to create something with this,” said Daniel. He made the decision to go to Berklee College of Music. While he was there, he got to open up for his idol, Vai.

“If I can channel that happiness [his idols have given him] to some degree into something that people enjoy, then it’s all been worth it,” said Daniel.

Besides performing and writing music, Daniel teaches it. He gained more appreciation for teaching while in college.

“It’s such an honorable thing to do,” he said.

“Music is what I do,” said Daniel. “I thank my lucky stars every day that I get to do it.”

Daniel said to expect “honesty” in his performance.

“I hope they like it,” he said of the audience at the Oyster Fest. “I try to be a part of positive things, whatever they are.”

He is slated to take the stage around noon on Saturday, Aug. 18.

For more information, including Daniel’s EP, visit https://g.co/kgs/poqsfW; facebook.com/markcdanielmusic; or markdanielmusic.com.

Main stage schedule

This year Eddie Money will perform on the main stage at 3:45 p.m. Opening for him will be John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band at 2 p.m.

Starting the show is Milford’s own Mark C. Daniel at noon.