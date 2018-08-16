MEF presents school start seminar for educators

The Milford Education Foundation is partnering with the Milford Public School system to present the second annual One Day For Day One event, exclusively for teachers and administrators, to be held Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.

More than 100 teachers and administrators are expected to attend and participate in various workshops and seminars to help them prepare for the challenges of the school year.

“The start of the school year can be challenging for both students and teachers,” said Annaliese Spaziano, Instructional Supervisor of Student Development. “One Day supports a positive start to the school year with a focus on both self-care for Milford Public Schools faculty and strategies for staff to use in order to support the development of the whole child whatever their role may be.”

Speakers and seminars include workshops on Mindfulness, Tools for Emotional Intelligence, Dealing with Anxiety and ADD, Impact of Technology on the Brain, Gender Neutrality and much more.

Key speakers include outside experts such as Dr. Jennifer Ju and Dr. Alicia Farrell, as well as key faculty members.

“We’re partnering with the Milford Public School system again this year due to the overwhelming positive response to our inaugural event last year,” said Ed Faruolo, board president of the Milford Education Foundation. “Given the pressures that teachers now face, from both inside and outside the classroom, this program is urgent to help teachers balance the academic and emotional challenges of today’s classroom. I know of no other community that offers such a program.”

The Milford Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity devoted to promoting innovation, creativity, and excellence in education for children and the community.

For more information go to MilfordEdFoundation.org.