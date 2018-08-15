Gulf Street subdivision approved

A four-lot subdivision at 622 Gulf Street was approved by the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) at its Aug. 7 meeting by a vote of 8-1, with board member Robert Satti casting the lone dissenting vote.

P&Z Chairman Jim Quish said, “It really is a use for the property that is very unintrusive. It keeps the character of that neighborhood.” He added that the project would create a minimal amount of traffic.

George H. Ward, Trustee, and his successors own the 3.9-acre property in the R-18 zone. The proposal needed a coastal area management site plan review and approval, subdivision approval, along with waivers for the width of the accessways to the rear lots, and the shapes of three of the four lots.

City Planner David B. Sulkis said the proposal needed a variance for rear lot access from the required 25-foot width for the accessway and a combined 50-foot width for an accessway, since there are two lots. The existing accessway is only 10 feet wide.

The plan also needed a variance from the requirement that its side lot lines be at right angles to the street for lots one, two and four. The owner must also make a monetary donation to the board’s open space fund.

The board had two public hearings on the proposal, one on June 19 and the other on July 17. During the July 17 public hearing, two neighbors commented on the application. One was opposed, saying he did not want to see additional traffic to the narrow accessway. Another was in favor, saying it would maintain the character of the neighborhood.

There are three houses on the property and these houses are accessed by either rights of way or easements across neighboring properties, which date back more than a century. The accessway to Old Field Lane is 10 to 16 feet wide and the one to Gulf Street is 15 to 20 feet wide, both narrower than the 25 feet required by Milford’s zoning regulations for rear lots.

Ward requested the subdivision to allow him to construct two additional houses on the property, houses that would use the existing accessways.

Attorney Kevin Curseaden, who was representing Ward, requested that the board not vote on the application at its July 17 meeting because only seven of the 10 board members were present. Nine members were at the Aug. 7 meeting and those who were not at the July 17 meeting said they watched the video of the meeting.

Due to the requested waivers of the subdivision regulations, the board needed at least 75% or eight of its 10 members to vote in favor of the waivers in order for them to be approved. Had the board voted at its July 17 meeting, the waivers would have had no chance of being approved, due to the lack of at least eight board members.

Curseaden said the lots needed a waiver because they do not fit the definition of being generally rectangular in shape due to small bump outs in their shape.