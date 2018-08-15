Oyster Festival parking and access

Access to the Milford Center area will be restricted from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for the Milford Oyster Festival.

The streets that will be closed and/or have limited access include: North Broad Street, South Broad Street, Depot Street, New Haven Avenue (from Gulf Street to Daniel Street), Prospect Street (from Cherry Street to New Haven Avenue), River Street (from Darina Place to New Haven Avenue), Armory Lane, Factory Lane, Shipyard Lane, Center Street and High Street (from Jepson Drive to Helwig Street).

Access to the railroad station parking areas will be allowed only from High Street. An officer will be present at this traffic closure.

On-street parking will be restricted within the festival boundaries between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Handicapped parking will be provided at the following locations: Milford Senior Center, Harborside Middle School and Wasson Field parking lot adjacent to West Main Street.

There will be senior and handicap accessible shuttle transportation to and from these locations, which will pick up and drop off passengers at Milford Fire Headquarters across from the library.

Access to the City Boat Launch on Shipyard Lane will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Shuttle buses are being provided for festival patrons with pick up/drop off service at two locations in Milford: Jonathan Law High School and the rear parking lot of the Westfield Connecticut Post Shopping Mall. The shuttle services will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.