Kennedy Center holds weekend events for Autism Project

The Kennedy Center Food, Wine & BrewFest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 6-10 p.m., at the Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Road. The Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN will take place the following day on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m., at Jennings Beach, 800 S. Benson Road. Both events will benefit The Kennedy Center Autism Project.

On Saturday, there will be local samplings with food trucks from Brick & Wood Pizza, Taco Loco & Super Duper Weenie, and local breweries including Two Roads, Half Full, Aspetuck Brew Lab, Fairfield Craft Ales & Athletic Brewing. Local sounds from Merwin Mountain Band. Tickets are $75 per person.

On Sunday, the 5K Run/Walk and Mile Stroll kicks off at 9 a.m., with registration at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear colorful attire and decorate their strollers or wagons.

The 5K Run/Walk and Mile Stroll includes two designated routes: 5K Timed Race and 1 Mile Walk/Stroll, both starting at 9 a.m. Earlier, there are two non-competitive Kids Races: Kids 100 Yard Dash for children 7 and under at 8:25 a.m. and Kids ¼ Mile Run for children 8-16 years of age at 8:30 a.m. In addition, Parking Lot Zumba will get you warmed up at 8:45 a.m.

Enjoy the following family activities: Casey Carl’s Bubblemania, Bounce House, face painting, sensory tents, games, entertainment and food trucks. The SpectRUN is an Autism Sensory Friendly Event.

Prizes awarded for Most Colorful child, adult & team, Most Dollars Raised — individual and team, and for the timed race — Male & Female Champions, plus Top Finishers in 8 age groups.

Online registration is open until Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. or register at the event, which takes place rain or shine. Participants also may register on Saturday, Sept. 15 at SoundRunner in Fairfield during early pickup from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The participation fee is $30/adult, $15/children 18 and under, and children 5 and under are free.

For information, visit KC-Autism.org to register online at the Food, Wine and Brewfest tab or call The Kennedy Center at 203-365-8522, ext. 213.

