Primary elections are Aug. 14: Milford polling places listed

Tuesday, Aug. 14, is the day of Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primary elections, during which Milford voters registered with one of the two major parties will have the opportunity to vote for their party’s 2018 election candidates.

Milford voters who are registered with a major party, are United States citizens and will be at least 18 years old by Nov. 6 are eligible to vote at their designated polling places from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the primaries.

Polling places

117th District: Foran High School, 80 Foran Road.

118th District

118-1: JF Kennedy School, 404 West Avenue.

118-2: Meadowside School, 80 Seemans Lane

118-3: West Shore Rec Center, 14 Benham Avenue.

118-4: Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew Street.

118-5: Harborside Middle School, 175 High Street.

119th District

119-1: Orange Avenue School, 260 Orange Avenue.

119-2: JF Kennedy School, 404 West Avenue.

119-3: Harborside Middle School, 175 High Street.

Central Counting/Primary Day registration

Parson’s Building, 70 West River Street.

Connecticut has a closed primary system, which means only registered members of the Democratic and Republican parties may vote in their respective party’s primary.

When it’s time to vote, voters may choose only one candidate for each office on the ballot. There is no write-in voting at primaries.

Governor

Seven candidates — five Republicans and two Democrats — are vying to succeed Democrat Dannel Malloy as governor of Connecticut.

The gubernatorial candidates on the Democratic primary ballot are Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim, while the candidates on the Republican ballot are Mark Boughton, Timothy Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski, and David Stemerman.

Lieutenant governor

Three Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to succeed Democrat Nancy Wyman as Connecticut’s lieutenant governor.

Joe Markley, Jayme Stevenson, and Erin Stewart are running to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, while Susan Bysiewicz and Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman are running to be the Democratic candidate.

Treasurer

Four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — are seeking Denise Nappier’s office as Connecticut’s treasurer.

Shawn Wooden and Dita Bhargava will appear on the Democratic primary ballot, while Thad Gray and Art Linares will appear on the Republican ballot.

Attorney general

George Jepsen announced in November 2017 that he would not be seeking reelection as Connecticut’s attorney general, and there are now five candidates vying for the seat.

William Tong, Paul Doyle and Chris Mattei are seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general, while Sue Hatfield and John Shaban are seeking the Republican nomination.

Comptroller

Republicans Kurt Miller and Mark Greenberg are seeking their party’s nomination for comptroller. The winner will run against incumbent comptroller, Democrat Kevin Lembo, in the November election.

U.S. senator

Matthew Corey and Dominic Rapini are seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. senator, and the winner will run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, in November.

State senator

Anthony Giannattasio and Pam Staneski are seeking the Republican nomination to run for state senator in the 14th District, to fill the seat currently held by Gayle Slossberg. Giannattasio was endorsed by the party in May, and Staneski is challenging him. The winner will run against James Maroney, who was endorsed by the Democrats to run for the seat.

From the Registrars

You cannot vote in the primary if you are not a member of the political party on the ballot.

Unaffiliated voters cannot vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

You are considered a new voter if you meet the eligibility requirements and are registering to vote for the first time or you are a voter who has moved into Milford.

The deadline for unaffiliated voters to enroll or new voters to register with a political party by mail or online is Aug. 9.

The deadline for unaffiliated voters to enroll or new voters to register with a political party at the registrars of voters’ office is by noon, in person, on Aug. 13.

Voters can check their party and registration status at: http://myvote.ct.gov/lookup. For more information, call 203-783-3240 or go to the registrars of voters’ webpage: ci.milford.ct.us/registrars-of-voters.