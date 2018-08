Mobilio’s Fitness basketball program posted a 4-0 record to win the 9th Grade Division championship at the Nutmeg State Games.

Team members (front row) are: coach Bob Drolette, Chris Jackson, Tyrell Malachi, Kapita Agneau and Kevin Lanham; (second row) Joe Orlando, Jalen Sullivan, Dylan Matchett, Henry Charles, Ceezar Samson and coach Shawn Mobilio. Missing from photo are coach Jeff Norwood, Derek Long, Jadin Blackwell and Avery Brown.