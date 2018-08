Milford United Soccer will be offering its fall youth soccer program for all children ages 4-14.

MUSC offers excellent skill development while having fun learning how to play the game with licensed coaching.

MUSC soccer is a fun way to get outside, learn soccer skills, and hang out with your friends.

The season starts the last week of August for most divisions. To register, go to http://milford.cjsalive.org/register.