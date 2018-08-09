Letter: Backs Giannattasio for State Senate

To the Editor:

On next Tuesday, Aug. 14, we will be going to the polls to vote in the Republican primary to elect a person to represent the 14th senatorial district.

In the past, I have been disappointed with the ‘non-representation’ of the citizens of West Haven from this district. No one has ever stepped a foot into our city, knocked on our doors or shown us any interest.

Until now. For the first time in a very long time I have met someone who has shown interest in our city and understands that we need support in Hartford. Someone who will include us and not forget us. I encourage all Republicans who are in the 14th District to vote for Anthony “Tony G” Giannattasio, the endorsed Republican Candidate for State Senator. I know I will.

Lorraine Jensen

