Letter: Alderman responds to letter attacking Giannattasio

To the Editor:

I write in response to Ann Fabian’s letter regarding the Republican state senate primary posted on the Milford Mirror’s website on August 6, 2018. Ms. Fabian’s letter began as a reasoned and substantive endorsement of Pam Staneski. Unfortunately, the letter then turned into a personal attack on Ms. Staneski’s opponent, Tony Giannattasio.

Unsupported allegations of “dirty politics” on Mr. Giannattasio’s part, and labeling him a “filthy politician”, are comments that have no place in the public discussion about our elections. I am disappointed that the Mirror chose to publish these statements. Ms. Fabian’s letter endorsing Ms. Staneski was in stark contrast to Suzanne DiBiase’s letter endorsing Ms. Staneski posted on the Mirror’s site that same day. Ms. DiBiase expressed her opinion with substantive criticism without resorting to name-calling.

I have served with Tony Giannattasio on our Board of Aldermen for three years. We are of different party affiliations; this letter is not an endorsement of his candidacy for the primary or general election. I will say, however, that Tony is a dedicated representative of the citizens of Milford who is honest, knowledgeable, and hard-working. He is a person to whom the phrases used by Ms. Fabian do not apply.

Nationally, the bar has sadly been lowered as to what is acceptable public discourse during elections. Milford is better than that, and I hope that we can hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct when expressing our preferences for the candidates we support and criticizing those we do not.

Anthony D. Sutton

Milford Board of Aldermen, Fourth District (Democrat)

