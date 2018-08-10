Movie Menu: True Grit, The Help, Pillow Talk and more

Looking for a break from the summer routine? Try these movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Al Pacino delivers one of his most complex portrayals as a desperate man who robs a bank on a hot summer day to pay his lover’s medical bills.

Saturday, August 11, 9 a.m., WGN

True Grit (2010)

Jeff Bridges was Oscar nominated for recreating the role for which John Wayne won an Oscar in this remake that surpasses the original.

Saturday, August 11, 9:30 a.m., AMC

Love in the Afternoon (1955)

Audrey Hepburn and Gary Cooper radiate the realities of love in the bittersweet drama about a doomed relationship.

Saturday, August 11, 3:30 p.m., TCM

The Help (2011)

Viola Davis breaks our hearts as a woman, in the South in the 1960s, who lives with the pressures and prejudice of small town thinking.

Saturday, August 11, 5:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., E!

The Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Gary Cooper and Teresa Wright bring the story of baseball giant Lou Gehrig to the screen with dignity and respect.

Saturday, August 11, 8 p.m., TCM

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953)

Doris Day shines in this old fashioned musical that celebrates the home front just after World War I. Gordon MacRae costars.

Sunday, August 12, 12 noon, TCM

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Tom Cruise engages the heart and mind in this stinging comedy about the dark side of professional sports. Cuba Gooding, Jr. won an Oscar for asking Tom to “show me the money”.

Sunday, August 12, 2 p.m., Sundance

Tea for Two (1950)

Doris Day and Gordon MacRae tap their troubles away in the movie loosely based on the Broadway show No No Nanette.

Sunday, August 12, 2 p.m., TCM

Pillow Talk (1959)

Doris Day and Rock Hudson, in their first film together, experience the challenges of having to share a “party line” in Manhattan.

Sunday, August 12, 6 p.m. TCM

Lover Come Back (1961)

Doris Day and Rock Hudson tickle the funny bone in this delightful comedy about the ins and outs of the advertising world.

Sunday, August 12, 8 p.m., TCM